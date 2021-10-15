(@FahadShabbir)

The participation of the United States and Europe in ensuring security is important for the regional stability in Asia, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in an interview to the Financial Times

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The participation of the United States and Europe in ensuring security is important for the regional stability in Asia, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in an interview to the Financial Times.

"Contemplating the steadiness of the area, this can be very vital for European and US nations to have an interest and concern in Asia's safety setting," Kishida was quoted as saying by the Financial Times.

When asked about the AUKUS trilateral partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States aimed at countering the growing influence of China, the prime minister said that Japan has no plans to join.

Japan should stabilize relations with China, especially in the economic sphere, but the country should also be capable of firmly asserting itself in opposition to China politically, according to Kishida.

Fumio Kishida became the 100th Prime Minister of Japan on October 4.