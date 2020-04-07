UrduPoint.com
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Declares State Of Emergency Over Virus

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 02:18 PM

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday declared a month-long state of emergency in Tokyo and six other parts of the country over a spike in coronavirus cases

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday declared a month-long state of emergency in Tokyo and six other parts of the country over a spike in coronavirus cases.

"As I decided that a situation feared to gravely affect people's lives and the economy has occurred.

.. I am declaring a state of emergency," Abe said.

The measure falls short of the strict lockdowns seen in other parts of the world but empowers local governors to urge people to stay inside and to call for businesses to close.

Your Thoughts and Comments

