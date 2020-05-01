Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that he planned to announce the extension of the coronavirus-fueled nationwide state of emergency on Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that he planned to announce the extension of the coronavirus-fueled nationwide state of emergency on Monday.

On April 8, a state of emergency was declared in seven Japanese prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka. It was later extended to the entire country, and is scheduled to expire on May 6.

"I gave an order to [Economy Minister Yasutoshi] Nishimura [who is overseeing coronavirus measures] to extend the current state of emergency for a period of around one month.

I also gave orders to take regulated actions in a timely manner. I want to decide on this [extending the state of emergency] on May 4," Abe told reporters.

Japan updated its COVID-19 case tally by 179 to 15,228 on Friday. The total includes 712 infected passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined off the Japanese coast in February. The death toll is standing at 479, and the number of recoveries is 4,117.