TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has started the planned cabinet reshuffle following his revamping of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership, local media report.

Most of the ministerial posts will be shifted, with Toshimitsu Motegi becoming Japan's new foreign minister, the NHK broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Abe carried out a reshuffle within the leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party, appointing Olympics minister Shunichi Suzuki as chairman of the party's General Council.

Toshihiro Nikai, Secretary-General of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), remains in his post, as well as former foreign minister Fumio Kishida who is chairman of the LDP Policy Research Council.