Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday received the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine ahead of his visit to the United States, slated for early April

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday received the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine ahead of his visit to the United States, slated for early April.

During the visit, Suga's first personal meeting with US President Joe Biden will take place.

"Given the upcoming Japan-US high-level summit in the first half of April and as part of measures to combat coronavirus, I received the vaccine today. It looked painful, but in fact it was not that painful, I think everything went well," Suga told reporters.

Earlier it was reported that the Japanese government will reduce the number of the official delegation to the United States to 80-90 people. All members of the delegation, including the prime minister himself, will receive two shots of the Pfizer vaccine.