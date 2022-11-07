MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida will pay a visit to Cambodia, Indonesia and Thailand for participating in international events starting November 11, Japanese media reported on Monday.

During the Southeast Asian trip Kishida will attend the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, the G20 summit in Indonesia and after that the meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Thailand, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Besides the participation in international meetings, Kisihida reportedly intends to hold bilateral talks in each of the three countries and clarify the Japanese stance on international and regional agenda, including food and energy security and trade.

On the sidelines of international events the Japanese prime minister may also meet with President of the United States Joe Biden and President of South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol as well as hold a trilateral meeting against the backdrop of North Korean missile launches, the news agency said.

On November 2, North Korea launched 23 missiles of different types toward the Yellow Sea and the Sea of Japan. The North Korean authorities stated that it was a retaliation act to South Korean "provocation", including recent joint drills with the United States and Japan.