Open Menu

Japan's Prime Minister To Visit Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar From July 16-18 - Tokyo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Japan's Prime Minister to Visit Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar From July 16-18 - Tokyo

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar from July 16-18 to discuss a variety of issues and expand business opportunities for the country's enterprises, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar from July 16-18 to discuss a variety of issues and expand business opportunities for the country's enterprises, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"From 16 to 18 July, Mr. KISHIDA Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan, is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar. During his visit, Prime Minister Kishida will hold meetings with the leaders of these countries to discuss a wide range of topics, such as regional and international affairs, including Ukraine, as well as bilateral relations," the ministry said on the website.

Kishida is planning to confirm cooperation with the countries in various fields, including energy, and "promote the maintenance and enhancement of the free and open international order based on the rule of law in light of the outcome of the G7 Hiroshima Summit."

An economic mission will accompany Kishida during his working visits "with the aim of expanding business opportunities for Japanese enterprises," the statement said.

The Japanese city of Hiroshima hosted the annual top-level summit of the Group of Seven from May 19-21.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Ukraine Visit Qatar Hiroshima Japan Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates May July From

Recent Stories

Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2023 empowers gam ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2023 empowers gaming talent with unmissable des ..

3 minutes ago
 CM's aide reviews performance of social welfare of ..

CM's aide reviews performance of social welfare offices

17 minutes ago
 DIG emphasizes professional obligation in duties

DIG emphasizes professional obligation in duties

17 minutes ago
 Water underscored as frontline issue for climate c ..

Water underscored as frontline issue for climate change adaptation

19 minutes ago
 Kazakh Gov't Blames Massive Blackout in Early July ..

Kazakh Gov't Blames Massive Blackout in Early July on Grid Mismanagement

19 minutes ago
 Blinken Holds 'Candid, Constructive' Talks With Ch ..

Blinken Holds 'Candid, Constructive' Talks With China's Wang in Jakarta - State ..

19 minutes ago
Swedish Far-Right Says Working With Government to ..

Swedish Far-Right Says Working With Government to Tighten Migration Rules

19 minutes ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure outlines det ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure outlines details of National Electric Vehi ..

33 minutes ago
 US Intelligence Predicts Major Russian Counterstri ..

US Intelligence Predicts Major Russian Counterstrike as Early as August - US Jou ..

20 minutes ago
 DC emphasizes for involving citizens in cleaning ..

DC emphasizes for involving citizens in cleaning drains

18 minutes ago
 Dubai to host MEIDAM 2023 in September

Dubai to host MEIDAM 2023 in September

48 minutes ago
 53 officers of LG Board promoted

53 officers of LG Board promoted

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World