(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar from July 16-18 to discuss a variety of issues and expand business opportunities for the country's enterprises, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar from July 16-18 to discuss a variety of issues and expand business opportunities for the country's enterprises, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"From 16 to 18 July, Mr. KISHIDA Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan, is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar. During his visit, Prime Minister Kishida will hold meetings with the leaders of these countries to discuss a wide range of topics, such as regional and international affairs, including Ukraine, as well as bilateral relations," the ministry said on the website.

Kishida is planning to confirm cooperation with the countries in various fields, including energy, and "promote the maintenance and enhancement of the free and open international order based on the rule of law in light of the outcome of the G7 Hiroshima Summit."

An economic mission will accompany Kishida during his working visits "with the aim of expanding business opportunities for Japanese enterprises," the statement said.

The Japanese city of Hiroshima hosted the annual top-level summit of the Group of Seven from May 19-21.