(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called on citizens on Thursday to practice what he described as "quiet masked meals" in a bid to make group dining safe as coronavirus cases surge nation-wide.

On Wednesday, Japan registered an all-time high 2,201 coronavirus cases per one day. Tokyo, too, registered its highest ever daily increase of 493 new cases.

"We believe that the situation is extremely worrying. We ask the public to wear masks, avoid the three risk factors [confined non-ventilated rooms, large crowds and close contact], and take the basic measures against infection as carefully as possible," Suga said at a briefing.

The prime minister paid special attention to the risks associated with collective dining habits, especially when eating out in restaurants and cafes.

"[Experts] point to high risk of infection during food consumption. Therefore, we ask you to wear a face mask when conversing even during a meal and turn all dining into a 'quiet masked meal.' I myself will begin to practice this from now on," Suga said.

Amid the spike in cases, Tokyo authorities will raise the coronavirus alert level to the highest ” 4 out of 4 ” but refrain from imposing any hard restrictions on food businesses.

According to the municipal government, the most common infection route in Tokyo is within families, so demanding that food businesses reduce their working hours is not expected to bring about any effect. Instead, the authorities will ask Tokyo residents to observe all prevention measures and avoid large gatherings.

The announcement will be made officially later on Thursday.