UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Prime Minister Urges Citizens To Reconsider Dining Habits Amid COVID-19 Resurgence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 11:30 AM

Japan's Prime Minister Urges Citizens to Reconsider Dining Habits Amid COVID-19 Resurgence

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called on citizens on Thursday to practice what he described as "quiet masked meals" in a bid to make group dining safe as coronavirus cases surge nation-wide.

On Wednesday, Japan registered an all-time high 2,201 coronavirus cases per one day. Tokyo, too, registered its highest ever daily increase of 493 new cases.

"We believe that the situation is extremely worrying. We ask the public to wear masks, avoid the three risk factors [confined non-ventilated rooms, large crowds and close contact], and take the basic measures against infection as carefully as possible," Suga said at a briefing.

The prime minister paid special attention to the risks associated with collective dining habits, especially when eating out in restaurants and cafes.

"[Experts] point to high risk of infection during food consumption. Therefore, we ask you to wear a face mask when conversing even during a meal and turn all dining into a 'quiet masked meal.' I myself will begin to practice this from now on," Suga said.

Amid the spike in cases, Tokyo authorities will raise the coronavirus alert level to the highest ” 4 out of 4 ” but refrain from imposing any hard restrictions on food businesses.

According to the municipal government, the most common infection route in Tokyo is within families, so demanding that food businesses reduce their working hours is not expected to bring about any effect. Instead, the authorities will ask Tokyo residents to observe all prevention measures and avoid large gatherings.

The announcement will be made officially later on Thursday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Alert Tokyo Japan All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council discusses preparations for Du ..

6 minutes ago

PM to visit Afghanistan today

8 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 55.93 million

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 19 November 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Bahrain, Israel agree to operate flights, open emb ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.