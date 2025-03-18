TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Japan's Prince Hisahito, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito and second in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne, graduated high school on Tuesday at a ceremony in Tokyo.

The 18-year-old prince told reporters, "I was able to spend a fulfilling three years, including through classes and extracurricular activities" at Tokyo's Senior High School at Otsuka, University of Tsukuba.

"I gained unforgettable memories and made unforgettable friends," he added, thanking his teachers and classmates.

The prince will study biology at the university's School of Life and Environmental Sciences starting in April.

The prince has fond memories, including taking a field trip to Okinawa, baking and selling pizza at the school's cultural festival and playing volleyball in its sports festival, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

At his first press conference after reaching adulthood, held earlier this month, the prince described the field trip to Okinawa in his second year as "an opportunity to learn about history and peace.

"

For his club activities, the prince played badminton and took part in tournaments until his third year.

During his years at the school, the prince accompanied his parents, Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko, on their official duties. He was also present during meetings with visiting members of other royal families, including those of Bhutan and Belgium.

His first press conference provided a valuable opportunity for the prince to reflect on his position as second in line to the throne and gather his thoughts, the agency said.

He will celebrate his coming-of-age in a traditional imperial family ceremony on his 19th birthday on Sept. 6 and from then on will be involved in imperial court events and official duties while prioritizing his studies.

The young prince is the only heir of his generation in the Japanese imperial family, with the Imperial House Law stating that only males in the male line of descent from emperors can ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne. The other heirs are his 59-year-old father and the emperor's uncle, Prince Hitachi, 89.