MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Japanese Princess Yoko of Mikasa has been hospitalized with COVID-19 infection, Japanese media reported on Tuesday, citing the Imperial Household Agency.

The 38-year-old princess developed sore throat on Monday and tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the Kyodo news agency said.

This is the first coronavirus case among members of the Japanese imperial family, according to the report.

Yoko's sister, Princess Akiko of Mikasa, 40, will also be tested for COVID-19, as the princesses met several days ago.