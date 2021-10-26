UrduPoint.com

Japan's Princess Mako, Her Non-Royal Boyfriend Officially Register Marriage - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 11:00 AM

Japan's Princess Mako, Her Non-Royal Boyfriend Officially Register Marriage - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Japanese Princess Mako, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito, has officially married her boyfriend, former college classmate Kei Komuro, media reported on Tuesday.

The princess left the Imperial family's Akasaka Estate in Tokyo on Tuesday morning, the NHK broadcaster said, adding that her parents and younger sister saw her off.

The couple's marriage registration was filed by a representative of the Imperial Household Agency with a municipal government on the pair's behalf, marking Mako's departure from the Imperial family.

After the ceremony, the newly-wedded delivered an address in the presence of journalists, who were only able to submit questions in advance.

The couple now plans to move to the United States, where Komuro works at a law company.

The wedding has been postponed for nearly three years due to a financial dispute involving Komuro's mother that triggered public unease.

Therefore, the pair decider to forgo the usual rites associated with the weddings of imperial family members, such as a formal engagement ceremony and an official meeting with the emperor and empress prior to marriage.

The Imperial Household Agency also accepted Princess Mako's unprecedented request to forgo a lump-sum payment of up to 150 million Yen ($1.3 million) that is traditionally received by female imperial family members upon their departure from the household.

The pair announced their engagement in September 2017, with the wedding initially scheduled to take place in November 2018. But six months before the event, a scandal broke out related to the debts of the fiance's mother, after which the wedding was postponed and Komuro left Japan to study law in the United States, where he has spent the last three years. He returned to Japan in late September to meet with his fiance for the first time in three years.

Related Topics

Scandal Company Marriage Married Tokyo Japan United States September November 2017 2018 Family Media Event From Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Austrian President on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate Austrian President on National Day

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th October 2021

3 hours ago
 Egypt&#039;s President Sisi ends state of emergenc ..

Egypt&#039;s President Sisi ends state of emergency for first time in years

10 hours ago
 Emirates Racing Authority all set to welcome fans ..

Emirates Racing Authority all set to welcome fans back to UAE racecourses for 20 ..

10 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed leads UAE delegation to Middl ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed leads UAE delegation to Middle East Green Initiative Summit ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.