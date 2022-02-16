UrduPoint.com

Japan's Princess Yoko Leaves Hospital After Recovery From COVID-19 - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Japan's Princess Yoko Leaves Hospital After Recovery From COVID-19 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Japanese Princess Yoko was discharged from a hospital in Tokyo on Wednesday after a speedy recovery from COVID-19-induced pneumonia, media said.

The 38-year-old was admitted to the University of Tokyo Hospital a day after testing positive for the coronavirus on February 8, the Japanese NHK public broadcaster said.

The princess, who is not an heir to the throne, developed moderate pneumonia but had no fever. She is reportedly back in the imperial family's Akasaka Estate and will continue convalescence there.

Related Topics

Tokyo February Family Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM directs to take effective measures to provide m ..

PM directs to take effective measures to provide maximum relief to masses

29 minutes ago
 Dutch gov't lifts most COVID-19 measures as countr ..

Dutch gov't lifts most COVID-19 measures as country returns to "normal"

9 minutes ago
 U.S. agricultural futures fall 16th Feb, 2022

U.S. agricultural futures fall 16th Feb, 2022

9 minutes ago
 U.S. dollar slips ahead of Fed minutes

U.S. dollar slips ahead of Fed minutes

9 minutes ago
 Indian paramilitary vehicle hits, injures woman in ..

Indian paramilitary vehicle hits, injures woman in Srinagar

15 minutes ago
 IMF loan has not eased pressure on rupee

IMF loan has not eased pressure on rupee

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>