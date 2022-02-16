TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Japanese Princess Yoko was discharged from a hospital in Tokyo on Wednesday after a speedy recovery from COVID-19-induced pneumonia, media said.

The 38-year-old was admitted to the University of Tokyo Hospital a day after testing positive for the coronavirus on February 8, the Japanese NHK public broadcaster said.

The princess, who is not an heir to the throne, developed moderate pneumonia but had no fever. She is reportedly back in the imperial family's Akasaka Estate and will continue convalescence there.