Japan's Pump Prices Fall For 5th Consecutive Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Japan's pump prices fall for 5th consecutive week

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The average retail price of regular gasoline in Japan as of Tuesday fell 2.4 Yen (0.016 U.S. Dollars) from a week before to 176.9 yen (1.18 U.S. dollars) per liter, the industry ministry said Thursday.

The decline for the fifth consecutive week came after the government last month enhanced subsidies to oil refiners in an effort to hold down pump prices, the ministry said, adding that the average price would have been 212.4 yen without the subsidies.

In the reporting week, prices went down in all 47 prefectures. Hokkaido had the lowest figure, at 169.5 yen, while Nagasaki had the highest, at 188.3 yen.

The government aims to lower the price to around 175 yen this month. Pump prices have already dropped below 175 yen in 15 prefectures.

