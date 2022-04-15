East Japan Railway Company, also known as JR East, on Friday removed a cover from a Russian guide sign at Ebisu Station, southwest of Tokyo, after a wave of online criticism

The sign in Russian was put up in 2018 ahead of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

JR East covered the sign with paper on April 7 after several passengers complained about being uncomfortable seeing signs in Russian in light of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.

"We concluded that it was appropriate to restore the sign in light of various opinions. We apologize for causing misunderstanding about the guide sign at the station," JR East said, as cited by Japanese newspaper Mainichi.

Earlier in the day, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno during a briefing called on the company to "take a proper measure on that matter" and "to pay attention to prevent discrimination."