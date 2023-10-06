Open Menu

Japan's Real Wages Fall For 17th Straight Month In August

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Japan's real wages fall for 17th straight month in August

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) -- Japan's average monthly wages in inflation-adjusted terms logged the 17th straight month of decline in August as price increases continued to outpace nominal earnings growth, official data showed on Friday.

Inflation-adjusted real wages, a barometer of consumer purchasing power, fell by 2.5 percent from a year earlier in August, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Nominal monthly earnings, including base pay and overtime, rose 1.

1 percent from a year ago to reach 282,700 Yen (about 1,900 U.S. Dollars), which failed to keep up with soaring consumer prices despite an increase for the 20th straight month.

Regular pay including basic salary in August went up 1.6 percent year on year, while overtime pay, a gauge of business activity, increased 1 percent.

Meanwhile, the consumer price index excluding imputed rent, used to calculate the real wage index, slowed to 3.7 percent, the preliminary data showed.

Related Topics

Business Rent Price Japan August From

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Nethe ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, W ..

46 minutes ago
 MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful C ..

MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful Coexistence&#039; subject to it ..

46 minutes ago
 MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower ..

MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower national talent across key se ..

1 hour ago
 PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaig ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaign today

2 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Re ..

Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Real Madrid announce landmark gl ..

3 hours ago
 Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes ..

Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes Foresight Forum&#039; on Octo ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen eco ..

Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen economy

13 hours ago
 Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's T ..

Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's Tenerife

13 hours ago
 China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller ..

China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller against Japan

13 hours ago
 Berhalter recalls Reyna to USA squad

Berhalter recalls Reyna to USA squad

13 hours ago

More Stories From World