TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) -- Japan's average monthly wages in inflation-adjusted terms logged the 17th straight month of decline in August as price increases continued to outpace nominal earnings growth, official data showed on Friday.

Inflation-adjusted real wages, a barometer of consumer purchasing power, fell by 2.5 percent from a year earlier in August, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Nominal monthly earnings, including base pay and overtime, rose 1.

1 percent from a year ago to reach 282,700 Yen (about 1,900 U.S. Dollars), which failed to keep up with soaring consumer prices despite an increase for the 20th straight month.

Regular pay including basic salary in August went up 1.6 percent year on year, while overtime pay, a gauge of business activity, increased 1 percent.

Meanwhile, the consumer price index excluding imputed rent, used to calculate the real wage index, slowed to 3.7 percent, the preliminary data showed.