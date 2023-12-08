(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) -- Japan's average monthly wages in inflation-adjusted terms logged the 19th straight month of decline in October as price increases continued to outpace nominal earnings growth, official data showed on Friday.

Inflation-adjusted real wages, a barometer of consumer purchasing power, fell 2.

3 percent from October last year, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Nominal monthly earnings, including base pay and overtime, rose 1.5 percent from a year ago to reach 279,172 Yen (about 1,937 U.S. Dollars), failing to keep up with soaring consumer prices despite an increase for the 22nd straight month.

Regular pay including basic salary in October went up 1.3 percent year on year, while overtime pay, a gauge of business activity, went down 0.1 percent.