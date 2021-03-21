UrduPoint.com
Japan's Renesas Electronics Says Fire May Cut Chip Supply Amid Global Shortages - Reports

Sun 21st March 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) Japan's Renesas Electronics said on Sunday that a fire, which broke out at one of its main chip factories and halted production, was likely to have a "significant" impact, which comes as chip-heavy industries across the world are already struggling with shortages, according to Nikkei Asia news agency.

"It is difficult to say whether it is possible to substitute production at other factories," Renesas Electronics CEO Hidetoshi Shibata said as quoted by the news agency, although pledging to consider "alternative production."

While manufacturing is expected to resume within a month, the impact is likely to be felt globally, as Renesas is responsible for 20 percent of the global chip production.

The company stopped manufacturing at the plant, which produced two-thirds of the chips used in the car industry, after a fire broke out on Friday at the facility in the northeast part of Tokyo.

No employees were injured.

The demand for chips, which are used in nearly every electronic device, have been growing for a few months now since manufacturers began slow return to pre-pandemic production. When the pandemic hit last year, the demand in car industry went down, but surged in consumer electronics industry. But with travel slowly resuming, several industries are vying for chip-makers' attention.

Factors unrelated to COVID-19 have also played a role in the global decline of chip production over the past year such as Trump-led US administration regulating sales to a variety of Chinese firms and two more fires that broke out at plants in Japan.

