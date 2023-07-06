TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The ruling coalition of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party and the Komeito political party have discussed issues related to possible arms exports, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Wednesday.

"The transfer of defense equipment abroad is a desirable security environment for our country and an important political means of assisting countries experiencing aggression that violates international law. We will continue the discussion on this issue, taking into account the streamlining of these issues by the ruling coalition," Japanese broadcaster NHK quoted Matsuno as telling a news conference.

A working group consisting of representatives of both parties proposed a consolidated list of topics for further discussion. One of the main topics on which both parties agreed was that the justification of arms transfers to third countries should include a provision for assistance to countries that have been subjected to aggression or attack.

Moreover, more than half of the participants supported the possible export of jointly developed weapons to third countries, referring to Japan's plans to build a new-generation fighter jet together with Italy and the United Kingdom.

Some participants also said that some weapons parts, such as used fighter jet engines, are not weapons in their essence and, therefore, can be exported to third countries.

According to Japan's existing laws, Tokyo observes the three principles of arms transfer and limits itself to industries that cannot be associated with any conflicts. Tokyo does not provide non-lethal weapons to countries if it violates Japan's international obligations or treaties with other countries, if it violates the United Nations resolutions and if the country is in conflict. Laws also limit the areas in which weapons can be supplied: rescue missions, transportation, security, surveillance and minesweeping. The working group discussed the possibility of exporting equipment with lethal weapons, subject to these laws and for necessary self-defense.

Some participants also expressed views that the five restrictions on the exports of equipment should be lifted or reviewed in detail.

The working group will provide details of the meeting to the government for review and will continue discussions on the issue in the fall of 2023.