Open Menu

Japan's Ruling Coalition Discusses Issues Related To Possible Arms Exports - Matsuno

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 03:40 AM

Japan's Ruling Coalition Discusses Issues Related to Possible Arms Exports - Matsuno

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The ruling coalition of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party and the Komeito political party have discussed issues related to possible arms exports, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Wednesday.

"The transfer of defense equipment abroad is a desirable security environment for our country and an important political means of assisting countries experiencing aggression that violates international law. We will continue the discussion on this issue, taking into account the streamlining of these issues by the ruling coalition," Japanese broadcaster NHK quoted Matsuno as telling a news conference.

A working group consisting of representatives of both parties proposed a consolidated list of topics for further discussion. One of the main topics on which both parties agreed was that the justification of arms transfers to third countries should include a provision for assistance to countries that have been subjected to aggression or attack.

Moreover, more than half of the participants supported the possible export of jointly developed weapons to third countries, referring to Japan's plans to build a new-generation fighter jet together with Italy and the United Kingdom.

Some participants also said that some weapons parts, such as used fighter jet engines, are not weapons in their essence and, therefore, can be exported to third countries.

According to Japan's existing laws, Tokyo observes the three principles of arms transfer and limits itself to industries that cannot be associated with any conflicts. Tokyo does not provide non-lethal weapons to countries if it violates Japan's international obligations or treaties with other countries, if it violates the United Nations resolutions and if the country is in conflict. Laws also limit the areas in which weapons can be supplied: rescue missions, transportation, security, surveillance and minesweeping. The working group discussed the possibility of exporting equipment with lethal weapons, subject to these laws and for necessary self-defense.

Some participants also expressed views that the five restrictions on the exports of equipment should be lifted or reviewed in detail.

The working group will provide details of the meeting to the government for review and will continue discussions on the issue in the fall of 2023.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Exports Tokyo Italy United Kingdom Japan Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to be ..

Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to begin tomorrow in Geneva

2 hours ago
 UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidenc ..

UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidency with 7 resolutions adopted, ..

2 hours ago
 UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that de ..

UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that delivers for all : COP28 Preside ..

2 hours ago
 OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting ..

OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting stability, balance of oil mark ..

3 hours ago
 Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-ex ..

Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-exports estimated at AED 48 bill ..

3 hours ago
 Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kas ..

Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kashmir Martyrs Day

4 hours ago
CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

4 hours ago
 Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up ..

Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up in Kiev Court - Minister

4 hours ago
 OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizin ..

OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizing Oil Markets - Secretary Gene ..

4 hours ago
 Medvedev vows 'won't be selfish kid' at Wimbledon

Medvedev vows 'won't be selfish kid' at Wimbledon

4 hours ago
 Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI

4 hours ago
 Sharjeel terms July 5 as Black Day in history of P ..

Sharjeel terms July 5 as Black Day in history of Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World