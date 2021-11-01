TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Japan's ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the Komeito Party won 293 seats in the parliament's lower chamber, according to general election voting results.

Polling stations opened in Japan at 07:00 local time on Sunday (22:00 GMT on Saturday ) and eligible voters were able to cast their ballots until 20:00 local time on Sunday (11:00 GMT). The vote count was broadcast by NHK and wrapped up at around 05:00 local time on Monday (20:00 GMT on Sunday).

The ruling coalition secured 293 out of the total 465 seats (289 single-member districts and 176 elected under proportional representation).

LDP got 261 seats, while Komeito won 32 seats. The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, which is the country's main opposition force, got 96 seats in the lower house.

A total of 1,051 candidates from nine parties competed for the parliamentary seats. Japan's ruling coalition had 305 seats in the lower house before Sunday's general election.

The turnout at the election was 55.93 percent, according to preliminary estimates.