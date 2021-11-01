UrduPoint.com

Japan's Ruling Coalition Gets 293 Seats In Lower House

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 04:00 AM

Japan's Ruling Coalition Gets 293 Seats in Lower House

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Japan's ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the Komeito Party won 293 seats in the parliament's lower chamber, according to general election voting results.

Polling stations opened in Japan at 07:00 local time on Sunday (22:00 GMT on Saturday ) and eligible voters were able to cast their ballots until 20:00 local time on Sunday (11:00 GMT). The vote count was broadcast by NHK and wrapped up at around 05:00 local time on Monday (20:00 GMT on Sunday).

The ruling coalition secured 293 out of the total 465 seats (289 single-member districts and 176 elected under proportional representation).

LDP got 261 seats, while Komeito won 32 seats. The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, which is the country's main opposition force, got 96 seats in the lower house.

A total of 1,051 candidates from nine parties competed for the parliamentary seats. Japan's ruling coalition had 305 seats in the lower house before Sunday's general election.

The turnout at the election was 55.93 percent, according to preliminary estimates.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Vote Japan Chamber Sunday From Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech va ..

MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5 to 1 ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Pro League extends PCR test validity to 96 hou ..

UAE Pro League extends PCR test validity to 96 hours

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport Authority adopts new systems to im ..

Sharjah Airport Authority adopts new systems to improve operational efficiency a ..

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Principles for Child-Friendly Urban Planni ..

Sharjah Principles for Child-Friendly Urban Planning’ unveiled at Expo 2020 Du ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Holding hosts coding session in support of f ..

Dubai Holding hosts coding session in support of first official UAE Codes Day

5 hours ago
 Al Jalila Hospital and Duracell to raise awareness ..

Al Jalila Hospital and Duracell to raise awareness on risks of accidental ingest ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.