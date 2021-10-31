UrduPoint.com

Japan's Ruling Coalition Leading In Elections For Lower House Of Parliament - Exit Polls

Japan's Ruling Coalition Leading in Elections for Lower House of Parliament - Exit Polls

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) The Japanese ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito Party is leading the the Sunday elections to the lower house of parliament, but is expected to retain fewer seats, the NHK broadcaster reported, citing exit polls.

The elections started at 7 a.m. local time (22:00 GMT) at about 46,000 polling stations and were over at 8 p.m.

The LDP, headed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, might gain from 212 to 253 seats in the lower house of parliament, and Komeito from 27 to 35, according the broadcaster's data.

