Japan's Ruling Coalition On Track To Win Majority In Upper House - Exit Poll

Sun 21st July 2019

Japan's Ruling Coalition on Track to Win Majority in Upper House - Exit Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) The Japanese ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the Komeito party is leading in Sunday's elections to the country's upper house, the House of Councilors, a NHK exit poll showed.

According to the exit poll, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition is projected to secure more than 63 seats of the 124 seats contested in election for the 245-seat upper house.

In accordance with the electoral reform carried out in 2018, the number of upper house seats will increase from 242 to 248 over the next two elections: there will be 245 seats after the 2019 elections, and 248 seats after elections in 2022.

This year, 50 members will be elected by party lists, and 74 others will be elected based on a majority system.

The voter turnout was 27.3 percent as of 6 p.m. local time (09:00 GMT), down 5.19 percentage points from the previous upper house election in 2016, the broadcaster said citing the Internal Affairs Ministry.

