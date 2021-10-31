(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) The Japanese ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito Party has received over half seats in the parliament's lower chamber, according to the NHK broadcaster, citing preliminary results of the Sunday elections.

The elections started at 7 a.m. local time (22:00 GMT) at about 46,000 polling stations and were over at 8 p.m.

As of 23:20 local time, the ruling coalition has secured 238 out of 465 seats.