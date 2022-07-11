(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Japan's ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the Komeito party secured the majority of the seats in the Sunday elections to the upper house of Japan's parliament, the House of Councilors.

The voting took place two days after the high-profile assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his campaign speech in support of one of the candidates of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's LDP, of which Abe remained an influential lawmaker, in the city of Nara on Friday.

LDP's coalition partner Komeito got 13 seats in the Sunday elections, according to the voting count broadcast live on NHK, while LDP got 63 seats, which is its best result since 2013.

The opposition Constitutional Democratic Party secured 17 seats.

There are 35 women among the lawmakers, which is a record number in the entire history of House of Councilors elections.

The turnout at the Sunday elections was 52.04%, according to the Kyodo news agency.

Elections to the House of Councilors are held every three years, but, unlike in the lower house, only half of the deputies are re-elected. The upper house has 248 seats, 125 of which are up for election, with 50 lawmakers elected by proportional representation and another 75 by plurality voting. A total of 545 candidates from 15 parties contested for the mandates this year.