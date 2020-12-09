Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Wednesday approved the defense ministry's plan to construct two new vessels for the US-made Aegis missile system after Tokyo abruptly refused to deploy Aegis Ashore land-based missile defense systems, media reported

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Wednesday approved the defense ministry's plan to construct two new vessels for the US-made Aegis missile system after Tokyo abruptly refused to deploy Aegis Ashore land-based missile defense systems, media reported.

According to the NHK broadcaster, the defense ministry proposed that two new ships equipped with the Aegis combat information and control system, which can intercept aerial attacks, be built. At the same time, the issue of equipping the vessels with standard Aegis missiles to repel attacks from warships or submarines will be considered later. The option to build destroyers will cost Japan 480-500 billion Yen ($4.6-4.8 billion).

Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo also told the lawmakers about a plan to develop a "standoff missile," which is a kind of surface-to-ship missile with a much longer firing range than the current model, the broadcaster said. He received approval to proceed with the plan.

The government is expected to approve the construction of the new Aegis vessels next week.

In September, the media reported citing Kishi Nobuo that Japan was planning to use mobile sea-based platforms for its missile defense after scrapping plans to deploy land-based Aegis Ashore systems. This would remove the risk of rocket boosters falling onto populated areas, which was cited among reasons for abandoning the Aegis plans in June. Issues, however, remain with cost increases and the impact of weather conditions on sea-based missile defenses.

In late June, then Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono announced that Tokyo had abandoned its plans to deploy two Aegis Ashore land-based missile systems in the country. At the time, Kono cited cost and technical issues with the systems as motivating the decision to pull out of the deal.

The Aegis Ashore systems were intended to bolster Japan's defense capability in relation to North Korea.