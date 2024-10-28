Japan’s ruling party leader vows reforms, seeks to continue government

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday acknowledged voter dissatisfaction and pledged significant reforms within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) after the party faced a historic defeat in snap elections amid a political funding scandal.

The snap elections, held Sunday, came just 26 days after the LDP and its coalition partner Komeito elected Ishiba as Japan's 102nd prime minister.

In a major political shift, the LDP and Komeito won a combined 215 seats—191 for the LDP and 24 for Komeito—falling short of the 233 needed for a majority in the 465-seat lower house of parliament.

Calling the election results a “severe verdict from the voters,” Ishiba said during a news conference in Tokyo that he would lead a sweeping reform of the party, which has ruled Japan almost continuously since 1955.

Regarding the formation of a new government, Ishiba indicated that the LDP would engage in negotiations both within the party and with opposition groups to secure enough support to form a government.

He expressed a willingness to negotiate with opposition parties on specific policy issues, signaling that the LDP might seek outside support to establish the new Cabinet, which must be formed within a month of election day.

The election outcome marked a significant shift in Japanese politics, ending the LDP's dominance since 2009.