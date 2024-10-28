Japan’s Ruling Party Leader Vows Reforms, Seeks To Continue Government
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday acknowledged voter dissatisfaction and pledged significant reforms within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) after the party faced a historic defeat in snap elections amid a political funding scandal.
The snap elections, held Sunday, came just 26 days after the LDP and its coalition partner Komeito elected Ishiba as Japan's 102nd prime minister.
In a major political shift, the LDP and Komeito won a combined 215 seats—191 for the LDP and 24 for Komeito—falling short of the 233 needed for a majority in the 465-seat lower house of parliament.
Calling the election results a “severe verdict from the voters,” Ishiba said during a news conference in Tokyo that he would lead a sweeping reform of the party, which has ruled Japan almost continuously since 1955.
Regarding the formation of a new government, Ishiba indicated that the LDP would engage in negotiations both within the party and with opposition groups to secure enough support to form a government.
He expressed a willingness to negotiate with opposition parties on specific policy issues, signaling that the LDP might seek outside support to establish the new Cabinet, which must be formed within a month of election day.
The election outcome marked a significant shift in Japanese politics, ending the LDP's dominance since 2009.
Recent Stories
Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan
PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points
Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
More Stories From World
-
Centre-left opposition triumphs in Lithuania election6 minutes ago
-
Right-wing parties win in Brazil's municipal elections26 minutes ago
-
Left, center-right candidates to duel in Uruguay presidential runoff36 minutes ago
-
Japan PM vows to stay on despite election debacle1 hour ago
-
Maxey scores 45 points to propel 76ers over Pacers1 hour ago
-
Conservatives top Bulgarian elections but fall short of majority1 hour ago
-
Georgia opposition calls election results protests as president accuses Russia1 hour ago
-
Vinicius favourite for Ballon d'Or in post-Messi/Ronaldo era1 hour ago
-
Stein, Oliver, West: the US third-party candidates2 hours ago
-
Kamala Harris: can underestimated trailblazer beat Trump?2 hours ago
-
Pakistani envoy to US Rizwan Sheikh urges world community to take steps to resolve Kashmir dispute2 hours ago
-
Centre-left opposition leads in Lithuania election2 hours ago