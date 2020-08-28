UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Ruling Party May Elect Abe's Successor On September 15 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 07:26 PM

Japan's Ruling Party May Elect Abe's Successor on September 15 - Reports

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Japan may vote on the successor to Shinzo Abe, who announced his decision to step down as prime minister, on September 15, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing government sources

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Japan may vote on the successor to Shinzo Abe, who announced his decision to step down as prime minister, on September 15, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing government sources.

Abe confirmed at a press conference on Friday that he had made the decision to resign for health reasons.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote Japan May September Government

Recent Stories

Emirates to resume flights to Lusaka from 4 Septem ..

42 minutes ago

EU Foreign Policy Chief Says Belarus Should Not Re ..

37 seconds ago

2 illegal colonies sealed in Faisalabad

39 seconds ago

Italian Vaccine Will Be Adaptable to Any COVID-19 ..

41 seconds ago

OGDCL makes another oil & gas discovery in Kohat

43 seconds ago

Court convicts 3 Jamaatud Daawa leaders

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.