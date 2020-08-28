The ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Japan may vote on the successor to Shinzo Abe, who announced his decision to step down as prime minister, on September 15, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing government sources

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Japan may vote on the successor to Shinzo Abe, who announced his decision to step down as prime minister, on September 15, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing government sources.

Abe confirmed at a press conference on Friday that he had made the decision to resign for health reasons.