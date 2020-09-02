UrduPoint.com
Japan's Ruling Party Officially Sets Leadership Vote For September 14

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 12:20 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party decided at a Wednesday session to hold a leadership election on September 14, following resignation of the current party leader, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, over health concerns.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the party has departed from a traditional voting process, choosing to allow only 394 lawmakers and 141 party delegates to vote out of about 1.

08 million party members across the country, justifying it by the need to select the new leader as soon as possible and mitigate the consequences of Abe's resignation.

The leadership race, which officially starts on September 8, features former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, and Yoshihide Suga, the Japanese chief cabinet secretary and Abe's right-hand man. The latter is considered to be a favorite and is poised to win approximately 70 percent of the vote, according to Kyodo.

