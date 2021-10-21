Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is expected to retain the majority of seats in the lower house after elections later this month, according to a poll released by Kyodo News on Thursda

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is expected to retain the majority of seats in the lower house after elections later this month, according to a poll released by Kyodo News on Thursday.

The poll was conducted on Wednesday. The information about how many respondents were interviewed was not specified.

LDP candidates are expected to occupy at least 233 of the 465 seats in the House of Representatives. Before the dissolution of the parliament, the party had 276 seats. As noted by the Japanese news agency, such results would provide new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida with a mandate to implement his COVID-19 and economic policy, under which he plans to boost the rise and prosperity of the middle class.

The snap vote is scheduled for October 31, and the election campaign began on Tuesday.

Thirteen parties are expected to nominate a total of 1,051 candidates to compete for 465 parliamentary seats.

This includes 857 candidates to be running in single-mandate Constituencies and 194 to be elected by proportional representation on the basis of the party lists.

The LDP is expected to nominate the largest number of candidates, 336, while its coalition partner Komeito party is expected to nominate 53. The opposition Constitutional Democratic Party is expected to nominate 240 candidates and the Communist Party 130.

The forthcoming elections have already set two records. This is the shortest period between the election of a prime minister, which Kishida won on October 4, and the dissolution of the parliament, which took place on October 14. Moreover, the election campaign of 17 days will become the shortest in post-war history of Japan.

According to the latest NHK poll, Kishida's government lost 3 percentage points of popularity over the past week, down from 49% to 46%, while the share of people mistrusting the new cabinet grew 4 points to 28%.