UrduPoint.com

Japan's Ruling Party To Retain Majority After Parliamentary Elections - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 12:13 PM

Japan's Ruling Party to Retain Majority After Parliamentary Elections - Poll

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is expected to retain the majority of seats in the lower house after elections later this month, according to a poll released by Kyodo News on Thursda

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is expected to retain the majority of seats in the lower house after elections later this month, according to a poll released by Kyodo News on Thursday.

The poll was conducted on Wednesday. The information about how many respondents were interviewed was not specified.

LDP candidates are expected to occupy at least 233 of the 465 seats in the House of Representatives. Before the dissolution of the parliament, the party had 276 seats. As noted by the Japanese news agency, such results would provide new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida with a mandate to implement his COVID-19 and economic policy, under which he plans to boost the rise and prosperity of the middle class.

The snap vote is scheduled for October 31, and the election campaign began on Tuesday.

Thirteen parties are expected to nominate a total of 1,051 candidates to compete for 465 parliamentary seats.

This includes 857 candidates to be running in single-mandate Constituencies and 194 to be elected by proportional representation on the basis of the party lists.

The LDP is expected to nominate the largest number of candidates, 336, while its coalition partner Komeito party is expected to nominate 53. The opposition Constitutional Democratic Party is expected to nominate 240 candidates and the Communist Party 130.

The forthcoming elections have already set two records. This is the shortest period between the election of a prime minister, which Kishida won on October 4, and the dissolution of the parliament, which took place on October 14. Moreover, the election campaign of 17 days will become the shortest in post-war history of Japan.

According to the latest NHK poll, Kishida's government lost 3 percentage points of popularity over the past week, down from 49% to 46%, while the share of people mistrusting the new cabinet grew 4 points to 28%.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Vote Japan October From Government Cabinet Share Opposition

Recent Stories

Gunter replaces Leitch for Japan against Wallabies ..

Gunter replaces Leitch for Japan against Wallabies

6 minutes ago
 Australia sets $1 million reward for missing four- ..

Australia sets $1 million reward for missing four-year-old

6 minutes ago
 Navalny aide placed on Russia's wanted list

Navalny aide placed on Russia's wanted list

6 minutes ago
 Russian Knyaz Oleg Submarine Successfully Test-Lau ..

Russian Knyaz Oleg Submarine Successfully Test-Launched Bulava Ballistic Missile ..

26 minutes ago
 Minister of Justice visits Dubai Courts Platform a ..

Minister of Justice visits Dubai Courts Platform at &#039;GITEX Global 2021&#039 ..

35 minutes ago
 Flood deaths in India and Nepal cross 150

Flood deaths in India and Nepal cross 150

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.