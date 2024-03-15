Japan's SDF Helicopter Crashes In Oita Prefecture: Media
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2024 | 01:40 PM
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) A Japan's Self-Defense Force helicopter on Friday morning crashed in the mountains of Oita prefecture, local media reported.
The crash took place in the mountainous area of Hita city, with no injury reports among nearby local residents, according to the regional broadcaster Television Oita.
