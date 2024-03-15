Open Menu

Japan's SDF Helicopter Crashes In Oita Prefecture: Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Japan's SDF helicopter crashes in Oita prefecture: media

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) A Japan's Self-Defense Force helicopter on Friday morning crashed in the mountains of Oita prefecture, local media reported.

The crash took place in the mountainous area of Hita city, with no injury reports among nearby local residents, according to the regional broadcaster Television Oita.

More Stories From World