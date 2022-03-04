Japan's Security Council Decides To Supply Bulletproof Vests To Ukraine - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 10:40 AM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The Security Council of Japan has decided to provide Ukraine with bulletproof vests and other items owned by the Self-Defense Forces, the Jiji Press news agency reported on Friday.
The supplies will likely be transported to Poland by a Japanese government aircraft due to difficulties using airports in Ukraine, the news agency added.