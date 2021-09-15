UrduPoint.com

Japan's Security Council Urgently Convened To Discuss N. Korea's Missile Launches- Reports

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 01:45 PM

Japan's Security Council Urgently Convened to Discuss N. Korea's Missile Launches- Reports

The Japanese National Security Council convened for an urgent session in the office of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to discuss North Korea's new missile launches, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The Japanese National Security Council convened for an urgent session in the office of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to discuss North Korea's new missile launches, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

The council convened following a special order by Suga.

Related Topics

Prime Minister North Korea

Recent Stories

India&#039;s top diplomat predicts new era in migr ..

India&#039;s top diplomat predicts new era in migration to GCC

16 minutes ago
 Three UN Flights With Medical Supplies to Afghanis ..

Three UN Flights With Medical Supplies to Afghanistan Carried Out Since Sunday

10 minutes ago
 Russia Records 18,841 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 18,841 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

12 minutes ago
 EU Plans to Convene Summit on European Defense Und ..

EU Plans to Convene Summit on European Defense Under French Presidency - Von Der ..

12 minutes ago
 South Korea Successfully Test-Launched Home-Produc ..

South Korea Successfully Test-Launched Home-Produced SLBM - Reports

27 minutes ago
 Spain Court Suspends Extradition of Ex-Venezuelan ..

Spain Court Suspends Extradition of Ex-Venezuelan Intel Chief to US Until Asylum ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.