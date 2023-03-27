UrduPoint.com

Japan's Self-Defense Forces Becoming Proper Army - Russian Security Council

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 09:27 PM

Japan's Self-Defense Forces Becoming Proper Army - Russian Security Council

The Japanese Self-Defense Forces are turning into a full-fledged army that is capable of offensive operations, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The Japanese Self-Defense Forces are turning into a full-fledged army that is capable of offensive operations, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday.

"Washington pushed Tokyo to a new round of militarization. Japan's Self-Defense Forces are becoming a full-fledged army capable of conducting offensive operations," he told Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Patrushev added that Japanese legislation had already approved this change in what is a grave violation of one of the most important outcomes of the Second World War.

Moscow's concerns have been caused by Tokyo's efforts to boost Japan's "counterstrike capabilities" to be able to respond to the Chinese and North Korean threats in accordance with three key security documents adopted in December. The documents on national security include an increase in the Japanese defense budget to 2% of its GDP by 2027, or around 11 trillion Yen ($83 billion). For comparison, Japan's defense spending in 2022 amounted to 5.4 trillion yen, which is 1.24% of its GDP.

Related Topics

Army Russia China Washington Budget Tokyo Japan December World War Billion

Recent Stories

Immense opportunities for investors in diverse sec ..

Immense opportunities for investors in diverse sectors of Pakistan: Prime Minist ..

48 seconds ago
 European Council President Stresses Importance of ..

European Council President Stresses Importance of Launching EU Civilian Mission ..

49 seconds ago
 Hungarian Parliament Votes for Ratification of Fin ..

Hungarian Parliament Votes for Ratification of Finland's Accession to NATO

51 seconds ago
 Crypto Exchange Binance Sued by US Commodities Reg ..

Crypto Exchange Binance Sued by US Commodities Regulator, Citing Multiple Violat ..

3 minutes ago
 Rain, thunderstorm predicted in KP from March 28 t ..

Rain, thunderstorm predicted in KP from March 28 to 31

3 minutes ago
 Canada Invests $26.2Mln to Advance Country's Semic ..

Canada Invests $26.2Mln to Advance Country's Semiconductors Industry - Innovatio ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.