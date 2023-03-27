The Japanese Self-Defense Forces are turning into a full-fledged army that is capable of offensive operations, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The Japanese Self-Defense Forces are turning into a full-fledged army that is capable of offensive operations, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday.

"Washington pushed Tokyo to a new round of militarization. Japan's Self-Defense Forces are becoming a full-fledged army capable of conducting offensive operations," he told Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Patrushev added that Japanese legislation had already approved this change in what is a grave violation of one of the most important outcomes of the Second World War.

Moscow's concerns have been caused by Tokyo's efforts to boost Japan's "counterstrike capabilities" to be able to respond to the Chinese and North Korean threats in accordance with three key security documents adopted in December. The documents on national security include an increase in the Japanese defense budget to 2% of its GDP by 2027, or around 11 trillion Yen ($83 billion). For comparison, Japan's defense spending in 2022 amounted to 5.4 trillion yen, which is 1.24% of its GDP.