UrduPoint.com

Japan's Sendai Nuclear Power Plant Unaffected By 5.5 Magnitude Quake - Operator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

Japan's Sendai Nuclear Power Plant Unaffected By 5.5 Magnitude Quake - Operator

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Sendai nuclear power plant was not damaged in an earthquake that hit southwestern Japan earlier in the day, the facility's operator, Kyushu Electric Power Company, said on Tuesday

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was registered off the eastern coast of the island of Kyushu, where the plant is located, earlier in the day at the depth of 40 kilometers (almost 25 miles).

Its maximum seismic intensity has reached level 4 on Japan's seven-point system.

No damage was detected on the first and second reactors of the plant, the company wrote on Twitter.

The Kyushu earthquake followed a 5.9 magnitude quake in Japan's northeast, which reportedly left three people injured.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Twitter Nuclear Company Sendai Japan

Recent Stories

FNC, Burundian Parliament discuss enhancing cooper ..

FNC, Burundian Parliament discuss enhancing cooperation

2 minutes ago
 47,154 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

47,154 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

17 minutes ago
 PCRWR launches IWRM implementation guidelines for ..

PCRWR launches IWRM implementation guidelines for Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 Police arrest 32 for possessing illegal weapons, l ..

Police arrest 32 for possessing illegal weapons, liquor, drugs

20 minutes ago
 Two POs, two gamblers arrested; Rs 5000 cash stake ..

Two POs, two gamblers arrested; Rs 5000 cash stake money recovered

21 minutes ago
 ADCR inspects auction process at Vegetables Market ..

ADCR inspects auction process at Vegetables Market

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.