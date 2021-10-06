(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Sendai nuclear power plant was not damaged in an earthquake that hit southwestern Japan earlier in the day, the facility's operator, Kyushu Electric Power Company, said on Tuesday

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was registered off the eastern coast of the island of Kyushu, where the plant is located, earlier in the day at the depth of 40 kilometers (almost 25 miles).

Its maximum seismic intensity has reached level 4 on Japan's seven-point system.

No damage was detected on the first and second reactors of the plant, the company wrote on Twitter.

The Kyushu earthquake followed a 5.9 magnitude quake in Japan's northeast, which reportedly left three people injured.