Japan's Senior Lawmaker Optimistic About Progress In Relations With Russia Under New Gov't

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:20 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Prominent Japanese upper house lawmaker Muneo Suzuki assured Sputnik on Wednesday that the country's relations with Russia will be "moving forward" under the new government.

Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has confirmed commitment to the bilateral ties, the lawmaker recalled.

"Apart from that, it was said that former prime ministers, Shinzo Abe and Yoshiro Mori, would help him. So, the relations between Japan and Russia will continue moving forward," Suzuki said.

