Japan's Space Agency Restores Communication With Moon Probe SLIM
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Japan's space agency said on Monday that communication with its lunar probe SLIM, which had been dormant for nearly a month, has been reestablished.
According to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), it was believed that the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) endured freezing temperatures of around minus 170 degrees Celsius and restarted power generation as sunlight illuminated its solar panels.
"Last night, a command was sent to SLIM and a response (was) received, confirming that the spacecraft has made it through the lunar night and maintained communication capabilities," JAXA said.
"Communication with SLIM was terminated after a short time, as it was still lunar midday and the temperature of the communication equipment was very high," it noted.
JAXA added that preparations were being made to resume operations when instrument temperatures have sufficiently cooled.
