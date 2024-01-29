Open Menu

Japan's Space Agency Says Lunar Probe Begins Functioning

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Japan's space agency says lunar probe begins functioning

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Japan's lunar probe, which was switched off after its moon touchdown earlier as its solar cells failed to generate electricity from the sun, has started functioning, the country's space agency said on Monday.

It was believed that the solar panels of the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, are now working, said the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), adding that it has been communicating with the lander since Sunday night.

"Communication with SLIM was successfully established last night, and operations resumed!" The JAXA posted on its official social network account for the lunar probe on Monday morning.

According to the JAXA, the lander has also resumed exploration of the moon's surface, with scientific observations immediately starting with the Multi-Band Camara on board. A picture showing a rock named "toy poodle" observed near the probe was posted online.

SLIM, dubbed the "moon sniper," landed on the moon at 12:20 a.m. local time (0320 GMT) on Jan. 20, making Japan the fifth country in the world to have landed a spacecraft on the moon.

As its solar cells were not generating electricity, the lander was switched off at 2:57 a.m. on Jan. 22 after working on backup batteries.

Related Topics

World Electricity Lander Japan Sunday From Slim Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakist ..

Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

1 day ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

2 days ago
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

2 days ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

2 days ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

2 days ago
 Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

2 days ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

2 days ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

2 days ago

More Stories From World