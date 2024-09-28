Japan's Speedy, Spotless Shinkansen Bullet Trains Turn 60
Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Her white-gloved, waistcoated uniform impeccable, 22-year-old Hazuki Okuno boards a bullet train replica to rehearse the strict protocols behind the smooth operation of a Japanese institution turning 60 Tuesday.
High-speed Shinkansen trains began running between Tokyo and Osaka on October 1,1964, heralding a new era for rail travel as Japan grew into an economic superpower after its World War II defeat.
The service remains integral to the nation's economy and way of life -- so keeping it dazzlingly clean, punctual and accident-free is a serious job.
At a 10-storey, state-of-the-art staff training centre, Okuno shouted from the window and signaled to imaginary colleagues, keeping her cool when a video screen down the platform shows a flailing passenger stuck in a door.
The live-in facility southwest of Tokyo offers what rail operator JR Central describes as an "intense education" for future conductors, drivers and other team members.
"Thank you for riding," Okuno practised saying, bowing deeply after checking the time on her watch.
Each day nearly a quarter of a million passengers ride the Tokaido Shinkansen line, which stretches from Tokyo past Mount Fuji to Hakata around five hours away.
One top-speed Nozomi train arrives up to every five minutes.
JR Central says it has never had an accident resulting in death or injury on the bullet train, even in a country where earthquakes, typhoons and heavy snow are common.
Safety is "our top priority", Daisuke Kumajima, the company's PR officer, told AFP.
So "we take our education and training of our employees very seriously."
Recent Stories
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
More Stories From World
-
'National treasure': UK actor Maggie Smith dies aged 894 minutes ago
-
Motorcycling: Indonesia MotoGP sprint results5 minutes ago
-
Bagnaia halves Martin's MotoGP lead with Indonesia sprint win45 minutes ago
-
WADA appeals, seeks ban after Sinner cleared in doping case45 minutes ago
-
Bagnaia wins dramatic Indonesia MotoGP sprint as Martin crashes2 hours ago
-
Ukraine says Russian strikes on hospital kill six2 hours ago
-
Thousands sleep on the streets as Israel strikes Beirut2 hours ago
-
Pak envoy emphasizes cultural significance of the Great Wall2 hours ago
-
Indian and Pakistani delegates clash over Kashmir, terrorism, after PM Shehbaz's UNGA address2 hours ago
-
Harris visits border to neutralize weak spot against Trump3 hours ago
-
Austria Greens leave transport pass as legacy ahead of vote3 hours ago
-
In new toll, Lebanon says 6 dead, 91 wounded in Israeli strikes on south Beirut3 hours ago