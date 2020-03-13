UrduPoint.com
Japan's Stock Index Nikkei 225 Falls By 8.5% - Trading Data

Japan's Stock Index Nikkei 225 Falls by 8.5% - Trading Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Nikkei 225, the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main index, dropped by 8.5 percent soon after trading started on Friday, stock market data shows.

The index is falling amid the significant drop in the US stock market as well as the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

On Thursday, three main US indexes - Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P500 and Nasdaq - closed down almost 10 percent each after US President Donald Trump had announced a ban on travel from the European Union to the United States over the COVID-19 pandemic.

