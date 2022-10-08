Japan's Okayama University conducted an emergency drill for its students to simulate actions in case of a possible North Korean missile launch over the territory of Japan, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2022) Japan's Okayama University conducted an emergency drill for its students to simulate actions in case of a possible North Korean missile launch over the territory of Japan, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday.

During the training, students evacuated in three bomb shelters right after the air alarm was announced.

They had to stay as low as possible and cover their heads, according to the instruction. Around 730 students and teachers took part in the training, NHK reported.

On Tuesday morning, North Korea fired a ballistic missile that flew over the territory of Japan and fell in the Pacific Ocean. It was the first missile launch over Japan since 2017. Earlier in the day, another launch was reported towards the Sea of Japan.