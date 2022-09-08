UrduPoint.com

Japan's Subway Operating As Normal Despite Hacker Attacks - Cabinet

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2022 | 10:50 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Tokyo is aware of the statements of the pro-Russian hacker group KillNet about the "declared war on the Japanese government" and the cyber attacks on the websites of Tokyo and Osaka subway, but the temporary unavailability of the sites has not affected the transport system, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday.

"We are aware of the statements of the Kill Net group about declaring war on the Japanese government, as well as the attacks on Tokyo's and Osaka's subway. Despite the fact that the sites of the Tokyo subway and the Osaka subway were temporarily unavailable, this did not affect the transport system in any way," Matsuno said.

The authorities are currently investigating the exact reasons for why the site was unavailable, the chief cabinet secretary added.

"There have been no new attacks on government offices since yesterday," Matsuno said.

On Wednesday, Matsuno stated that the Digital Agency, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the Ministry of education and the Imperial Household Agency, and in total 23 websites were temporarily unavailable after they came under possible DDoS attacks on the evening of September 6. The work of the sites was soon restored, and there were no information leaks, he claimed.

KillNet is a pro-Russian cyberactivist group, famous for its DDoS attacks against digital infrastructure of some NATO countries. In early August, the group targeted the website of Lockheed Martin, a US arms-making giant, and posted personal information of its employees.

