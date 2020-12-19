(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Saturday apologized for temporarily halting the government's national travel subsidy campaign, "Go to Travel," due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the NHK broadcaster reported.

On Monday, Suga announced that both inbound and outbound travel would be suspended countrywide from December 28 to January 11 in a bid to contain the virus.

"The number of [COVID-19] cases ... started to rise again. There is growing concern among the nation, especially there is a burden on those who are fighting on the front lines, in medical facilities.

I apologize to those who wanted to use Go To Travel and visit their family for the New Year. The [cancellation] caused a lot of concern for the companies that were preparing [to welcome the tourists]. We ask everyone to spend the New Year low key and we will do our best to prevent the growth of infections," Suga said, as quoted by the media outlet.

The Go To Travel subsidy campaign provided discounts of up to 50 percent, but no more than 20,000 Yen ($194) when traveling across the country. About 50 million people have used the program since the end of July.