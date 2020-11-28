UrduPoint.com
Japan's Suga Calls For Boosting Defense Forces' Multifunctionality To Fight New Challenges

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Saturday advocated for strengthening the multifunctionality of the country's self-defense forces against the backdrop of the fight against coronavirus, and growing importance of space and cyberspace in the country's defense.

"The security situation surrounding Japan is becoming more and more strained. It is necessary to take countermeasures in new areas such as space, cyberspace and electromagnetic radiation. It is important that the ground, maritime and air self-defense forces overcome the inter-troop obstacles and take on these tasks together," Suga said during his review of the troops at Iruma Air Base near Tokyo, as cited by the NHK broadcaster.

The prime minister also noted the self-defense forces' role in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, praising their involvement in operations to respond to the outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where a cluster of COVID-19 cases was detected, as well as affiliated hospitals.

This year, the review ceremony was held without spectators due to the pandemic. As many as 800 members of the self-defense forces took part in the event.

