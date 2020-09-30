UrduPoint.com
Japan's Suga Committed To Continued Dialogue With Russia, Opposes Policy Changes - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 12:22 PM

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, appointed earlier in September, is committed to the same policy on Russia as was pursued by his predecessor Shinzo Abe, however some members of the cabinet believe that it has failed over insufficient contribution in the development of joint economic cooperation projects, media reported on Wednesda

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, appointed earlier in September, is committed to the same policy on Russia as was pursued by his predecessor Shinzo Abe, however some members of the cabinet believe that it has failed over insufficient contribution in the development of joint economic cooperation projects, media reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held the first phone conversation with Suga after the latter's appointment. The two leaders reaffirmed commitment to continued boosting of all aspects of the bilateral cooperation in the interests of the two countries' peoples and the Asia-Pacific region in general.

According to the Asahi Shimbun newspaper, even before the conversation with Putin, Suga emphasized his commitment to Abe's course. He talked about that during his election to the position of the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and after being elected prime minister, he noted the need to summarize the results of Japan's post-war diplomacy, but did not mention the peace treaty with Russia separately.

After the conversation with Putin, Suga confirmed to journalists his intention to maintain dialogue with Russia in order not to leave the problem of the disputed islands to the next generations.

Suga said he felt a positive response from President Putin in his desire to conduct a frank exchange of views. He also expressed the desire to hold a personal meeting with the Russian president as soon as possible.

The publication notes that despite all this, some members of Suga's administration believe that the previous prime minister's policy toward Russia has failed.

"If they [Abe and his government] really wanted to return the islands, they should have maintained economic cooperation with bigger amounts of funding," an anonymous member of Suga's administration said as quoted by the media outlet.

The Russian-Japanese relations have long been complicated by the fact that the two nations never signed a permanent peace treaty after the end of World War II. The deal was never reached because of a disagreement over a group of four islands � Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai � that are claimed by both countries. They are collectively referred to as the Southern Kurils by Russia and the Northern Territories by Japan.

Since Putin's visit to Japan in December 2016, the relations between the two nations have been improving, with the two sides agreeing to develop joint projects on the disputed islands.

