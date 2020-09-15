UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Suga Eyeing Health Minister Kato As Chief Cabinet Secretary - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:50 AM

Japan's Suga Eyeing Health Minister Kato as Chief Cabinet Secretary - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Yoshihide Suga, the newly-elected leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is considering the appointment of Health Minister Katsunobu Kato as the chief cabinet secretary, while retaining other key ministers on their positions after succeeding Shinzo Abe as the prime minister, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Japanese media reported on Monday that Suga was going to keep Taro Aso as the deputy prime minister and finance chief in his new cabinet.

According to Kyodo, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Land Minister Kazuyoshi Akaba and Olympics and Paralympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto are also among those who will secure their posts in the new cabinet set to be formed on Wednesday.

In addition, the sources told the agency that former Health Minister Norihisa Tamura, who served between 2012 and 2014, is set to return to the position, with former Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa also being considered for a ministerial post.

The news agency also reported that lawmakers Katsuei Hirasawa and Tetsushi Sakamoto were expected to be nominated for their first cabinet posts.

Meanwhile, Suga has already reshuffled the ruling party's leadership, retaining Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai and head of the Diet Affairs Committee Hiroshi Moriyama while appointing former education Minister Hakubun Shimomura as policy chief, former Foreign Minister Tsutomu Sato as chairman of the General Council, as well as Taimei Yamaguchi, who led the Party Organization and Campaign Headquarters, as head of the Election Strategy Committee.

Suga also appointed Seiko Noda and Tamayo Marukawa, two female lawmakers, as the party's executive acting secretary general and head of its Public Relations Headquarters, respectively, the news agency added.

Suga won the party's leadership contest on Monday. The politician, who will replace Abe, vowed to continue his predecessor's policies.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Education Japan Olympics Post Media Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Honduran President on Ind ..

20 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Nicaraguan President on I ..

20 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Costa Rican President on ..

20 minutes ago

PAF plane crashes near Pindigheb

23 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis for targeting civilian facili ..

50 minutes ago

UAE President confers &#039;Order of Independence& ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.