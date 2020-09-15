MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Yoshihide Suga, the newly-elected leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is considering the appointment of Health Minister Katsunobu Kato as the chief cabinet secretary, while retaining other key ministers on their positions after succeeding Shinzo Abe as the prime minister, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Japanese media reported on Monday that Suga was going to keep Taro Aso as the deputy prime minister and finance chief in his new cabinet.

According to Kyodo, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Land Minister Kazuyoshi Akaba and Olympics and Paralympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto are also among those who will secure their posts in the new cabinet set to be formed on Wednesday.

In addition, the sources told the agency that former Health Minister Norihisa Tamura, who served between 2012 and 2014, is set to return to the position, with former Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa also being considered for a ministerial post.

The news agency also reported that lawmakers Katsuei Hirasawa and Tetsushi Sakamoto were expected to be nominated for their first cabinet posts.

Meanwhile, Suga has already reshuffled the ruling party's leadership, retaining Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai and head of the Diet Affairs Committee Hiroshi Moriyama while appointing former education Minister Hakubun Shimomura as policy chief, former Foreign Minister Tsutomu Sato as chairman of the General Council, as well as Taimei Yamaguchi, who led the Party Organization and Campaign Headquarters, as head of the Election Strategy Committee.

Suga also appointed Seiko Noda and Tamayo Marukawa, two female lawmakers, as the party's executive acting secretary general and head of its Public Relations Headquarters, respectively, the news agency added.

Suga won the party's leadership contest on Monday. The politician, who will replace Abe, vowed to continue his predecessor's policies.