UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Suga 'Humbly' Accepts Losses In Sunday's By-Elections

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 03:25 PM

Japan's Suga 'Humbly' Accepts Losses in Sunday's By-Elections

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that he "humbly" accepts his party's loss in weekend elections for three vacant parliamentary seats

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that he "humbly" accepts his party's loss in weekend elections for three vacant parliamentary seats.

On Sunday, Japan's upper house reheld an election in the Hiroshima prefecture and had a by-election in the Naganon prefecture, while the lower chamber held a by-election in a Hokkaido district. Opposition parties won all the three elections. The Hiroshima election was held after a local Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker was convicted for vote-buying during the 2019 election.

According to NHK World Japan, the prime minister told local media that he "humbly" accepts the people's verdict.

Suga added that he will analyze the election results and look over things that need to corrected.

Suga added that as the Liberal Democratic Party leader it is his duty to address criticism over money and politics that had been raised during the upper house election in Hiroshima.

The prime minister reiterated that his main priority in office is to combat the pandemic, which has taken a toll on Japan, as it is currently facing a third COVID-19 state of emergency.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister World Hiroshima Japan Chamber Money Sunday 2019 Media All Opposition

Recent Stories

IG urges officials to adopt public-friendly attitu ..

13 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,803 new COVID-19 cases, 356 death ..

28 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Tanzanian President on Un ..

43 minutes ago

PM says historic Kisan Card initiative will transf ..

50 minutes ago

Bek-Babic fight back to down Lozova-Belbes for NAS ..

51 minutes ago

Myanmar junta postpones Suu Kyi court date again

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.