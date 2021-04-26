Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that he "humbly" accepts his party's loss in weekend elections for three vacant parliamentary seats

On Sunday, Japan's upper house reheld an election in the Hiroshima prefecture and had a by-election in the Naganon prefecture, while the lower chamber held a by-election in a Hokkaido district. Opposition parties won all the three elections. The Hiroshima election was held after a local Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker was convicted for vote-buying during the 2019 election.

According to NHK World Japan, the prime minister told local media that he "humbly" accepts the people's verdict.

Suga added that he will analyze the election results and look over things that need to corrected.

Suga added that as the Liberal Democratic Party leader it is his duty to address criticism over money and politics that had been raised during the upper house election in Hiroshima.

The prime minister reiterated that his main priority in office is to combat the pandemic, which has taken a toll on Japan, as it is currently facing a third COVID-19 state of emergency.