Japan's Suga, IOC Chief To Meet On July 14 Ahead Of Virus-Stricken Olympics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and the International Olympic Committee chief, Thomas Bach, will meet on July 14, slightly over a week before the start of the virus-stricken Tokyo Games , the Jiji news agency reported.

The meeting will take place in the Japanese capital.

Last week, a state of emergency was declared in Tokyo from July 12 until August 22 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The emergency in Okinawa was prolonged until August 22, and strong COVID-19 measures have been kept in place in Osaka, Saitama, Kanagawa, and Chiba prefectures.

The Tokyo Olympics were postponed in 2020 because of the pandemic and are currently due to start on July 23. The games could have become some of the most memorable in history, given that 33 sports and 339 categories are to be showcased. However, the organizers decided to hold the games without spectators.

