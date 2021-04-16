Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to hold phone conversations with the head of the US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer sometime this week, Taro Kono, the minister in charge of the country's vaccination campaign, said on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to hold phone conversations with the head of the US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer sometime this week, Taro Kono, the minister in charge of the country's vaccination campaign, said on Friday.

"I heard that the telephone conversation was expected to take place," Taro said, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

The media outlet added, citing sources, that the talks with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla may be held on Friday or Saturday.

The company has reportedly offered to supply Japan 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Japan's vaccination campaign started in February with BioNTech/Pfizer shots. In addition, the country is set to receive AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines.