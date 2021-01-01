(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) The Japanese government will put all its efforts to fight against the spread of COVID-19 in 2021 despite the challenging economic situation, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday in his New Year address.

"Amid the continuing spread of the new coronavirus and the difficult economic situation, first of all, the government will give all its efforts to contain the further spread of the infection," Suga said, and thanked health workers for their fight against COVID-19

The prime minister mentioned that Tokyo aims to host safe and successful Olympic Games, which were postponed last summer for one year in light of the pandemic.

"Suga's cabinet makes a firm promise to continue to protect the lives of the country's citizens, to direct all its energy to contain the infection and restore the economy," the prime minister added.

On foreign policy, Suga said that his administration will make efforts to maintain an alliance with the United States and strengthen relations with neighboring countries.