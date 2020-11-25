(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday raised concerns with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi over what Tokyo sees as Beijing's attempts to undermine its sovereignty over the Senkaku Islands, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing the government.

Wang is currently on a visit to Tokyo. On Tuesday, he held talks with his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi.

During his 20-minute talks with Wang, which was Suga's first in-person meeting with a senior Chinese official since he took office, the Japanese prime minister also stressed the importance of maintaining stable relations between the two nations, according to the news agency.

Suga, at the same time, voiced concerns over the situation in Hong Kong, where the central government has been enforcing the national security law since June that critics claim encroach on democratic freedoms and the region's special status.

Beijing considers the issue an internal matter, maintaining that the law safeguards China's national security and respects the region's rights.

Tokyo and Beijing have long been at odds over the Senkaku Islands, known as the Diaoyu Islands in China.

Japan insists on its sovereignty over the islands, effective since 1895, while China points to the 1783 and 1785 Japanese maps designating the islands as Chinese territory.

Following World War II, the islands were controlled by the United States and handed over to Japan in 1972. Both Taiwan and mainland China claim that Japan illegally seized them while Tokyo rebuts, saying that China's sovereignty claims over the islands follow the discovery of valuable minerals in their shelf water in the 1970s.

China regularly sends patrol ships to the area, triggering a backlash from Japan.