Japan's Suga Says Committed To Continuity In Relations With Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 11:10 AM

Japan's Suga Says Committed to Continuity in Relations With Russia

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday that his government intended to continue the policy of continuity in relations with Russia, including in the negotiations on a peace treaty.

"We have no changes related to the great importance attached to relations with Russia. We intend to develop relations with Russia in a wide range of areas, including the signing of a peace treaty. As for the problem of the Northern Territories [referred as the Southern Kurils by Russia] we do not want to postpone its solution for the next generations, and there is no change in our intention to reach a peace treaty by solving this problem," Suga said in Japan's parliament.

Suga emphasized that during the first phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he expressed commitment to continue the same policy toward Russia as was pursued by his predecessor Shinzo Abe.

"During a high-level conversation in September, President Putin expressed desire to continue dialogue on various bilateral issues, including the issue of a peace treaty. And I, on my side, also expressed the intention to deal with these issues together," Suga added.

The Russian-Japanese relations have long been complicated by the fact that the two nations never signed a permanent peace treaty after the end of World War II. The deal was never reached because of a disagreement over a group of four islands ” Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai ” that are claimed by both countries. The Kuril Islands are a chain of islands stretching through the Okhotsk Sea between Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula and Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido.

Russia insists that the islands were transferred to the Soviet Union after the end of the war and have been an integral part of Russia ever since. Japan maintains that the four islands still belong to Japan under the 1855 Treaty of Shimoda, which placed them under Japanese rule.

The long-standing territorial dispute has been a major setback for Russian-Japanese economic and political cooperation. Since Putin's visit to Japan in December 2016, relations between the two nations have been improving, with the two sides agreeing to develop joint projects on the disputed islands.

